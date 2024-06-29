LeBron James recently opted out of his contract with free agency around the corner. It's expected he'll re-sign with the Los Angeles Lakers. However, his Rich Paul revealed that James has one “priority” for the franchise to fulfill before he signs a deal.

Reports indicate that LeBron James will sign a new contract with the Lakers as long as the front office acquires “an impact player” this offseason, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN. To put it simply, James wants to ensure the roster is up to standards before he signs a new deal.

“Rich Paul of Klutch Sports told ESPN that LeBron James has officially opted out with L.A. and will work with LAL on his next deal if it means adding an impact player: ‘He is prioritizing a roster improvement. He's been adamant about exuding all efforts to improve the roster.'”

The Lakers are on a rather short timetable to see this through. LeBron James is preparing for the Summer Olympics and it sounds like the superstar forward “needs a deal before taking the court.” McMenamin also reports that if the Lakers are unable to acquire an impact player, then James will demand a full max deal. So, there's a chance LA signs James on a cheaper contract while also picking up a solid player through free agency or trade.

“If LA cannot find an impact player to sign for the full MLE that would be created by James taking a pay cut, James will seek the max. There can only be so much patience on James' part: Team USA camp begins a week from today in Las Vegas and he needs a deal before taking the court.”

So, when it comes down to it, LeBron James is likely to sign a contract with the Lakers no matter what. But the front office has an opportunity to bring in a star-caliber player to improve the roster and still retain James for at least next season. We'll see how it plays out, but the front office must act swiftly.

Who should the Lakers target to please LeBron James?

There are plenty of options on the table for the Lakers right now. The easiest path to finding another star is through free agency. But we can't rule out a possible trade either. Finding a stud free agent would be the best decision, as the front office wouldn't have to give up any assets like they would in a trade.

With that said, reports point to three names that LeBron James would be willing to take a pay cut for. Those players are James Harden, Klay Thompson, or Jonas Valančiūnas, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

“The type of player that James would be willing to make a financial sacrifice for would be an established veteran playmaker like James Harden or Klay Thompson, or an established big man to play alongside Anthony Davis — like Jonas Valančiūnas, sources told ESPN.”

We should expect the Lakers to pursue Harden, Thompson, and/or Valančiūnas in the coming days. Considering LA struggled shooting the ball, it might be wise for the front office to prioritize Harden or Thompson in free agency.