Former Los Angeles Lakers star Shaquille O'Neal was on his show called “The Big Podcast” where he talked about the team drafting Bronny James with a second-round pick.

With the selection of current Lakers star LeBron James' son, criticism has come in floods to Bronny citing nepotism as being the deciding factor being drafted rather than his talent at playing basketball much to the dismay of O'Neal.

The basketball legend came to the defense of Bronny saying he does not deserve the scrutiny he is getting since he has no choice to “live up to what” his father has done before him. O'Neal knows the newest Lakers star personally has having a close relationship, even calling him his “nephew.”

“I would like the scrutiny to get off of Bronny James, my nephew. He’s a kid, great kid. All he wants to do is play,” O'Neal said. “It’s unfortunate that kids like ours have to live up to what we have done. I tell my kids all the time, pressure is when you don’t know where your next meal is coming from. You don’t have to be me. I want you to be better than me. I’m not talking about as a player but as a person.”

O'Neal knows Bronny James wants to make it on his own with Lakers

O'Neal also talked about the sympathy he has for Bronny James as he is only 19 years old dealing with the media cloud that has surrounded him not just because he is the son of LeBron but also because he is following in his footsteps in basketball. The current basketball analyst would say that “as a kid, they want to make it for themselves.”

“Like all that’s unnecessary, kid's 18, 19 years old. I hope he gets drafted. I hope he makes it, and I hope he can do it on his own,” O'Neal said. “One thing that would be a bad look is them saying you know you only made it because of your daddy. You know as a kid, they want to make it for themselves, and he will.”

O'Neal was not the only person in the basketball media that had praise for Bronny as even Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green gave his input. He would even go as far as to say that Bronny “is going to end up being a better pro than a lot of these players in the draft,” which is a high bar to set for the Lakers rookie.

“I actually think Bronny is going to end up being a better pro than a lot of these players in this draft,” Green said on his self-titled podcast called “The Draymond Green Show.” “Has the athleticism, has the basketball IQ, plays the game the right way. I think he's going to be a good shooter in the NBA…He has LeBron James' DNA, and I'm going to take the bet on that.”

Lakers' Rob Pelinka talks how ‘magical' it is for Bronny to be on team

The selection of James in the second round also made history, as with the team-up of LeBron and Bronny James as a father and son duo, it will be the first time in the NBA that has happened. Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka talked about how “magical” that relationship will be with the team.

“In the history of the NBA, there's never been a father and a son that have shared an NBA basketball court, and that feels like something that could be magical,” Pelinka said who also serves as the Vice President of Basketball Operations.

“We know and have to respect of course that LeBron has a decision on his opt-out … but if it worked out that he was on our team next season, NBA history could be made. And NBA history should be made in a Lakers uniform.”

In any rate, the Lakers are looking to improve after finishing as the seventh seed with a 47-35 record before losing in the first round of the playoffs in five games against the Denver Nuggets. This time around, there will be a different head coach in JJ Redick who will coach the father-son duo, assuming LeBron returns and Bronny secures a roster spot.