The Los Angeles Lakers recently added some depth to their bench with the signing of center Christian Wood. While most fans kept some perspective on Wood's likely non-starter role with the Lakers this season, former NFL Pro Bowler Richard Sherman has more grandiose ideas in mind for the center.

On Wednesday, Sherman appeared on FS1's Undisputed to drop his reaction to the trade, and his evocation of a Lakers legend when discussing his thoughts did not sit well with fans.

“Pau Gasol, a Lakers great… during his Lakers career averaged 18 and 10,” said Sherman. “This boy coming in [Wood] is averaging 18 and 9 over the last three years… I feel like he's gonna be a great asset.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Sherman's comments drew swift angry reactions from fans who noted just how ridiculous and lacking in context they were.

Some noted that Sherman's lack of experience with the sport of basketball came through loud and clear with his reaction.

let’s stop letting football players talk basketball. — 🌟 (@IsoHeavy) September 6, 2023

For our discussion on who's better between Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic, listen below:

Others roasted fans who might be thinking that the Lakers got a player of Gasol's caliber with the signing.

LMFAO who do laker fans think Christian wood is???? pic.twitter.com/Q6lG2K0Mb3 — 𝙅⭑𝙮 🥽 (@wixkstars) September 6, 2023

To be fair, Christian Wood is a perfectly fine NBA player. He is a capable jump shooter, has the ability to finish around the rim, and is at least decently athletic in terms of running the floor. Still, his defensive weaknesses combined with his perceived lack of motor have severely limited the impact he has been able to make on games thus far in his career.

Perhaps more so than anything, Richard Sherman's comments serve as a reminder that basketball should be discussed on national television by, you know, basketball players.