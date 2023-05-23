LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers’ season came to an end following Monday night’s Game 4 loss against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. But James did all in his power to carry the Lakers to a victory, as he finished with 40 points on 15-for-25 shooting, ten rebounds, nine assists, and two blocks on the night.

What makes those numbers all the more impressive is that James was playing through pain. He’s dealt with a nagging foot injury for months now.

Following the Lakers’ Game 4 loss, James spoke to the media, and when a media member asked James why he believed a summer of rehab could get him back to the player he was pre-injury, James delivered the following response, per an ESPN article from Dave McMenamin:

“Because I’m still better than 90% of the NBA. Maybe 95.”

LeBron James, 38, has played 20 years in the NBA and five as a member of the storied Los Angeles Lakers franchise. He averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.6 blocks, 3.2 turnovers, and 1.6 personal fouls per game across 55 appearances this season (54 starts).

The Akron native struggled to shoot the ball from behind the three-point arc in the 2022-23 campaign — James’ 32.1% three-point percentage was his lowest since the 2015-16 season when he was a Cavalier.

While it ended disappointingly, Los Angeles’ season was undoubtedly a success. After all, the team was out of the playoff picture for much of the year and went on to reach the Western Conference Finals. So here’s to hoping that the Lakers run it back next season with only minor changes around the margins.