Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

The Los Angeles Lakers had their season end after being swept by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals, and Lakers head coach Darvin Ham says the expectation for next season is to take the next step and win the championship.

“Coming into next year, there’s going to be expectations, as there should be within this organization and what this organization has meant to the NBA and to the world of sports as a whole,” Darvin Ham said in his post-game press conference. “Each and every individual, each and every player, coach, any person, front office person, any person working for our organization. We gotta see how we can take this momentum and take it to an even higher level to the point where we’re the ones that’s outside celebrating, we’re the ones that’s on our way to that final stage of playing in the NBA Finals.”

“Coming into next year, there’s gonna be expectations… I didn’t come here to have more wins than losses, or make a playoff round 1, or make a playoff run, I came to win.” Darvin Ham on the Lakers’ focus going into the offseason 🗣️pic.twitter.com/sdCCoqSIV8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 23, 2023

Ham reiterated that he is with the Lakers to win the whole thing, and despite the positive developments this season, he has bigger goals.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I didn’t come here to have more wins than losses, or make a playoff round one, or make a playoff run, I came to win,” Ham said.

There is uncertainty about whether LeBron James will be with the Lakers next season. If LeBron James returns, it is safe to say that the Lakers are aiming for a championship.

It will be interesting to see what the Lakers do to try to contend with teams like the Nuggets next season.