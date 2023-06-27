Rui Hachimura is one of the biggest names on the market once NBA free agency opens on Friday. The Los Angeles Lakers want to keep the 25-year-old in LA following an eye-opening half-season, but they will likely face some stiff competition from opposing teams for Hachimura's signature.

For his part, Hachimura is focused solely on how he can further improve his game ahead of his fifth season in the NBA. As such, the Japanese native has decided not to represent his home country in this summer's FIBA World Cup tournament in the Philippines. This comes via Japan Basketball Association reporter Yoko Miyaji:

“Rui Hachimura decided not to play for Japan National Team this summer at FIBA World Cup, JBA has just announced. In a press release, Hachimura says it was a tough decision, but he wants to focus on preparation for the upcoming season and NBA career,” Miyaji wrote in his tweet.

This is obviously a tough blow for Japan, who consider Hachimura as one of their top stars. Without the Lakers stud in the mix, the squad will need to rely on the likes of Yuta Watanabe to lead them in the upcoming World Cup tournament.

Rui Hachimura is sending a clear message here. He is putting himself first on top of his national team duties, which at this point, you can't really blame him for. He wants to secure the best deal possible in the coming days, and he wants teams out there to know — be it the Lakers or otherwise — that at this point in time, he's fully committed to his NBA career.