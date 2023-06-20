Right now, Los Angeles Lakers fans are putting a lot of stock on Austin Reaves and his future with the team. With the 24-year-old set to enter NBA free agency this summer, LA supporters are waiting to see if Reaves will choose to remain with the Lakers or if he's headed to greener pastures. At this point, it's only right that Lakers fans are heavily invested in this given how important Reaves was for the team last season, and potentially, in 2023-24.

It's not all about Austin Reaves this summer, though. The front office is also faced with a handful of other significant personnel decisions in the offseason. One of the most important ones comes in the form of Rui Hachimura, who is also set to become a free agent at the end of this month.

According to NBA insider Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, the Lakers will need to shell out a relatively significant amount if they want to retain the services of Hachimura:

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Hachimura is a straightforward restricted free agent, eligible for up to a starting max of approximately $33.5 million. His market value, as projected by multiple competing executives, is in the $12-18 million starting range,” Pincus wrote.

On paper, that's a manageable figure for the Lakers. However, it could be a problem for them if the 25-year-old gets a bigger offer elsewhere. Much like Reaves, it's very much possible that Rui ends up turning down the opportunity to keep playing alongside LeBron James in order to secure a bag elsewhere.