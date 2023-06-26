The Houston Rockets have several targets in free agency, though it's worth noting that they are not trying to fill a specific position or need on their roster.

According to the latest rumors, the Rockets are simply trying to get guys who'll fit well with their current young core headed by Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun, per Jonathan Feigen of Houston Chronicle.

“They are not, according to an individual familiar with the team’s plans, looking for specific positions or skills as much as veterans that make ‘winning plays.' The goal is to find additions that mesh with the core of the rebuilding — Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr., Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason — and play with two-way intelligence that comes with experience,” Feigen wrote.

This comes after the Rockets were rumored to have expressed interest in the likes of Austin Reaves, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez. Jordan Clarkson, Rui Hachimura, Bruce Brown, Donte DiVincenzo and Dwight Powell have been mentioned as potential Houston targets as well.

Considering that the Rockets are expected to have one of the biggest cap spaces in the NBA this offseason–projected to be at $60 million–it's not a surprise why they are looking to add several quality veterans and impactful players.

Of course it has yet to be seen who they can land, especially since they are not the only team who would be interested in the aforementioned targets. For one, the Los Angeles Lakers are expected to match any offer sheet given to Reaves. It's also hard to see the Bucks actually letting Middleton walk away.

It will definitely be interesting to see how the offseason pans out for Houston, though, especially as they try to fast-track their rebuild.