The Los Angeles Lakers will make a quick turnaround from Minneapolis as they head south to face the New Orleans Pelicans. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Lakers-Pelicans prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Lakers lost 108-106 to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night. Initially, it was tied with 8:39 left in the game, thanks to a 3-pointer from Christian Wood. There was nowhere else to go for the Lakers as they could not take the lead, and they never led again. Significantly, Anthony Davis led the way with 33 points and 17 rebounds. LeBron James added 26 points. Unfortunately, the rest of the team struggled. Austin Reaves managed just nine points while shooting 2 for 11, while D'Angelo Russell had five points while shooting 1 for 4. The Lakers shot just 42 percent from the field, including 29.2 percent from the triples and 78.1 percent from the free-throw line. Additionally, the Lakers lost the board battle 45-39.

The Pelicans defeated the Utah Jazz 112-105 in their last game. It was a good start to the game, and the Pelicans led 59-51 at halftime. Then, they had a 5-point lead going into the fourth quarter. They managed to hold on for the win. Brandon Ingram led the way with 26 points, while CJ McCollum added 22. Meanwhile, Zion Williamson had 21 points and 10 rebounds. The Pelicans shot 54.9 percent from the field, including 37 percent from the triples. Also, they had 10 steals. The Pelicans lost the board battle 42-35. But they also forced 18 turnovers.

The Lakers lead the all-time series 45-27. Recently, the Lakers destroyed the Pelicans 133-89 on December 7, 2023 at Crypto. The Pelicans have gone 6-4 over 10 games against the Lakers. Also, they have gone 3-2 in five games at Smoothie King Center against the Lakers.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Lakers-Pelicans Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: +6.5 (-110)

New Orleans Pelicans: -6.5 (-110)

Over: 230.5 (-110)

Under: 230.5 (-110)

How to Watch Lakers vs. Pelicans

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports New Orleans and Spectrum-LA

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

The Lakers need to establish who is going to help Davis and James. When the season began, most believed that Russell and Reaves would be the main guys helping them. But they both struggled last night.

Davis is averaging 25.2 points and 12.4 rebounds per game. Likewise, James is averaging 25.1 points per game and shooting 53.6 percent from the field. Reaves needs to do better than he did last night. So far this season, he is averaging 14.9 points per game. Russell is on the bench now despite averaging 14.8 points and 6.8 assists per game. Even Rui Hachimura is on the bench and is averaging 11.9 points per game.

The Lakers are sixth in field-goal shooting percentage. However, they are only 21st in 3-point shooting percentage. The Lakers are still struggling to shoot from the charity stripe, ranking 21st in free-throw shooting percentage. Also, the Lakers are struggling on the boards, ranking 17th in rebounds. The Lakers continue to hold onto the basketball, ranking 19th in turnovers. Despite that, they are 13th in blocked shots.

The Lakers will cover the spread if James and Davis can get some help from one of their supporting players. Then, they need to win the board battle.

Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread

The Pelicans have a healthy team and are thriving. Now, they hope to keep the Lakers down. Ingram is averaging 23.2 points per game while shooting 49.9 percent from the field. Meanwhile, Williamson is averaging 22.3 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. McCollum has been solid as a third option, averaging 19.7 points per game. Likewise, Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 14.5 points and 9.7 rebounds per game.

The Pelicans have thrived despite struggling in several key categories. They are currently only 22nd in field-goal shooting percentage. Also, they are 16th from the 3-point line. The Pelicans also struggle from the charity stripe, ranking 25th in free-throw shooting percentage. Therefore, they have work to do when it comes to shooting the basketball. Rebounding has been inconsistent, as they are 13th on the boards. Also, they handle the ball well, ranking 13th in turnovers. The Pelicans need to do a better job on the defensive rim, as they currently rank 22nd in blocked shots.

The Pelicans will cover the spread if Ingram and Williamson can spark the offense. Then, the defense needs to force Davis and James to pass it to someone else.

Final Lakers-Pelicans Prediction & Pick

The Lakers need to get over their shooting issues quickly. Thankfully, they did well against the Pelicans last time. Expect this game to be closer than the spread implies. The Lakers and Pelicans battle it out until the very end.

Final Lakers-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers: +6.5 (-110)