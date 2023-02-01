Emotions were running a bit high on Tuesday night as the Los Angeles Lakers took on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. There’s always some sort of action whenever the Lakers visit the Garden, and on this particular occasion, it was Russell Westbrook who saw himself getting into it with a fan sitting courtside.

It wasn’t any other fan, though. Russ had an intense exchange with millionaire entrepreneur Gary Vee, who himself had a few things to say to Westbrook as well:

Russell Westbrook exchanges words with Gary Vee 👀pic.twitter.com/R94ghq76aG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 1, 2023

For those who do not know who Gary Vee is (full name: Gary Vaynerchuk), the 47-year-old is a very successful entrepreneur that has quite the following on social media. He’s also considered a mentor by more than a few successful start-up entrepreneurs and is the author of multiple best-selling books.

As it turns out, Gary Vee had some words for Russ on Tuesday night, and I’m guessing that it didn’t have anything to do with sound financial advice. Given that this is Russell Westbrook we’re talking about here, it comes as no surprise at all that the Lakers veteran decided to engage with the celebrity courtside heckler.

Fortunately, the issue de-escalated as quickly as it heated up, and Russ wisely walked away from the exchange. There wasn’t going to be a sequel to Shannon Sharpe’s now-infamous courtside altercation during a previous Lakers game.

This is far from the first time that Russ has had animated conversations with fans. This won’t be the last either.