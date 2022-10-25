Russell Westbrook gets hit with harsh reality check from Kendrick Perkins amid Lakers’ struggles

NBA big man-turned-analyst Kendrick Perkins has a warning to his former teammate Russell Westbrook amid his struggles with the Los Angeles Lakers: if Russ doesn’t get it together, he could find himself jobless as early as next year.

Speaking on ESPN’s First Take, Perkins expressed his opinion that Westbrook’s game has already declined. Even worse for the former MVP and explosive guard, Perk thought he is being “cancerous” to the team–with his attitude towards being benched and his hero-ball attempt against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday being massive indications of a bigger problem.

While Perkins said that he has nothing but love for his ex-teammate with the Oklahoma City Thunder, he emphasized that Westbrook is not helping himself with his play and current approach to the game with the Lakers. While the Purple and Gold probably want to trade him, the question is which team will actually want to make a move for Westbrook.

.@KendrickPerkins on Russ' performance: "If [Russell Westbrook] don't be careful, he will find himself out of the league come next year." pic.twitter.com/gv4gO98eQP — First Take (@FirstTake) October 24, 2022

Russell Westbrook is far from the only problem for the Lakers, but he isn’t doing anything significant to prove the critics wrong. He is averaging 8.3 percent from the 3-point line this 2022-23 season, having made just one of his 12 attempts from deep in their first three games.

With the Lakers still winless at 0-3, it is not impossible that Kendrick Perkins’ prediction come true. If Rob Pelinka and co. ended up shutting down Westbrook and sending him home as they look for a trade, it might really spell the end for his career.