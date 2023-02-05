The Los Angeles Lakers came up just short in their effort to trade for Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving. Now, the Lakers‘ trade offer to the Nets for Irving has been revealed.

Los Angeles offered Russell Westbrook and at least one first-round pick to the Nets for Irving, via SNY’s Ian Begley. Instead, the Nets decided to trade Irving to Nets for a package that includes Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, two first-round picks and a number of second round picks.

For all of Kyrie Irving’s off-court drama. He has still been statistically one of the best guards in the NBA. On his way to an All-Star appearance, Irving has averaged 27.1 points, 5.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.

On the season, Russell Westbrook has averaged 15.7 points, 7.5 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game. However, Westbrook is shooting 41% from the floor and 29% from behind the three-point line. Irving has shot 49% from the floor and 39% on his three-pointers.

The Nets are still looking to compete after trading Irving. They still have a 32-20 record and sit fourth in the Eastern Conference. Brooklyn felt that Dinwiddie and Finney-Smith help their short-term goals much more than just Westbrook.

For the Lakers, Westbrook seems like a prime candidate to be traded from Los Angeles. As the Lakers try to improve their roster, they have already offered Westbrook up in a trade for Irving.

While their Westbrook-led proposal didn’t land them Irving, the Lakers will continue trying to swing a deal before the Trade Deadline. If the Lakers find the right fit, it seems like Westbrook could be headed out of LA.