The Los Angeles Lakers were one of the big names linked to Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving. However, the Nets still decided to trade Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks over the Lakers.

The Nets traded Irving to Dallas for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, two first-round picks and a number of second-round picks. Los Angeles was a contender for Irving, but ultimately Brooklyn preferred the Mavs’ offer, via ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

“The Lakers and Nets had several conversations on a potential deal,” Wojnarowski wrote. “But Nets preferred Mavs’ package – getting back a point guard and wing to plug in now plus the future picks.

Kyrie Irving was a goner from the Nets after requesting a trade. Despite the trade request, Irving was still in the midst of an All-Star season for the Nets. On the year, the point guard has averaged 27.1 points, 5.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.

Los Angeles could’ve offered a deal around Russell Westbrook and numerous draft picks. However, the Nets preferred getting two potential starters in Dinwiddie and Finney-Smith. Brooklyn, despite dealing Irving, is still fourth in the Eastern Conference with a 32-20 record.

The Lakers on the other hand are 25-29 and currently sit 13th in the Western Conference. They will be looking for immediate difference makers at the Trade Deadline.

Irving was one of Los Angeles’ top picks. Re-pairing him with LeBron James painted a tantalizing picture. But in the end, Dallas had just a bit more to offer. Irving will now head to the Mavericks while the Lakers head back to the trade drawing board.