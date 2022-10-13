Russell Westbrook isn’t in the best of graces with the fans of the Los Angeles Lakers these days, and performances like the ones he turned in against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the Lakers’ fifth preseason game won’t help his cause. In 25 minutes of action, Westbrook only mustered five points on 1-3 shooting from the field and 3-6 from the foul line, to go along with three turnovers.

And it seems as if Westbrook is fanning the flame with regards to the fans’ antipathy towards him.

In Russell Westbrook’s official Twitter account, he posted a cryptic Instagram story, wherein he cited a verse from the Christian Bible. Westbrook wrote: “1 Peter 5:8”, the text positioned against a translucently grayish background.

Russell Westbrook just posted this on his IG story. And here’s what the ‘1 Peter 5:8’ verse from the Bible means: pic.twitter.com/H7UjSzd6k2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 13, 2022

It’s not uncommon for athletes to be vocal about their religious beliefs. But a further glance at the Bible verse Russell Westbrook shared could mean that there might be more trouble than it seems in Lakerland.

The verse, according to the King James Version of the Bible reads: “Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour.”

The much-maligned former MVP has never been shy about making his feelings known, so this curious usage of passive aggression opens up so many questions.

Who is the devil in this scenario? And is Westbrook talking about himself being devoured by whomever he perceives as a wolf in sheep’s clothing? Is the 33-year old guard alluding to a teammate he has been beefing with… perhaps, Patrick Beverley, with whom he shares an extensive history of clashing against?

Or maybe the Triple Double King is just referring to his contentious relationship with the fans, who are eagerly waiting for him to make a mistake so they could pile on him yet again.

Still, to post an Instagram story that could drum up unnecessary controversy within the Lakers days before the start of the regular season is a concerning sign.

This post also comes on the heels of Westbrook’s refusal to join the Lakers’ in-game huddle led by his arch nemesis Beverley, and his continued antics on the court after his hot potato session with Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels.

Russell Westbrook and the Lakers might have said all the right things leading up to preseason, but there might be more conflict than they’re letting on which could prove to be too much for either party to overcome.