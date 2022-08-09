Russell Westbrook’s recent Twitter activity feels like a veiled shot at Lakers

Russell Westbrook is not in a very good place right now — both figuratively and literally. At this point, it has become abundantly clear that the Los Angeles Lakers are doing what they can to try and find a trade partner for the former league MVP, which up to this point, has been to no avail.

What is also clear is that Russ is well aware of all the slander that has been thrown in his direction. Be that as it may, there are still more than a few Westbrook fans out there who have shown their unwavering support for the nine-time All-Star. One of them recently pointed out how Westbrook has been stuffing the stat sheet in his last few games last season, while also suggesting that the Lakers have been misusing the two-time scoring champ.

This would have been another run-of-the-mill tweet, except that curiously, Russell Westbrook himself decided to like the random tweet (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“Brodie was getting into a rhythm dealing with all the injuries and lineup changes while not being used right and they want to trade him?” the tweet read.

Russell Westbrook's latest like on Twitter 👀 pic.twitter.com/gMcEIBzn54 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 9, 2022

This feels like Westbrook firing a veiled shot in the direction of the Lakers. The numbers don’t lie, though, and those are indeed some pretty impressive numbers.

Then again, it’s not all about the stat sheet. Westbrook has been productive all year long for the Lakers — at least according to the box score — but this doesn’t hide the fact that he’s been a poor fit alongside LeBron James and Co. Whether or not he gets another shot at it next season is anybody’s guess right now.