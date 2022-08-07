RUMOR: LeBron James, Lakers’ ‘deadline’ to trade Russell Westbrook, revealed

There appears to be no significant progress on the Los Angeles Lakers’ intention to trade away Russell Westbrook this summer. It seems like LA is taking their time here — something that could be running out in the near future.

NBA insider Jova Buha of The Athletic recently revealed that time could be ticking away for the Lakers. It could get problematic for LeBron James and Co. if they are unable to strike a deal before training camp starts in late September:

There will come a time in which the Lakers have to decide if they’re willing to continue to play hardball and risk missing their window to trade Westbrook. There is a sense among some that training camp is a soft deadline to move Westbrook. If he’s on the roster in late September, there will be a massive off-court distraction, with the media asking about his future, his relationship with James and the organization, Ham’s vision of his role and responsibilities.

This actually makes a lot of sense. Westbrook, along with everyone else on the squad, already knows that the Lakers want him out. It would be very awkward for him to be back with the team for training camp, and even much worse if he starts the season in LA. This would almost certainly have a detrimental effect on team morale as well as the Lakers’ plans for the campaign ahead.

It’s obviously not an easy task trying to trade Russ and his $47 million contract. No team in the league seems willing to take this on unless they are properly compensated for their effort. The Lakers will need to act fast unless they want this cloud hanging over them once camp starts.