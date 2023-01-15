After a nightmare 2021-22 season, Russell Westbrook has been having an incredible season for the Los Angeles Lakers. He has vaulted himself into the running for the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year Award and has been one of the Lakers most consistent players this season. Despite that, Westbrook has still seen his name come up in trade rumors with the NBA’s trade deadline less than one month away. Even so, Westbrook’s teammates have had his back and they recently made a strong show of support for him by supporting his clothing line, ‘Honor the Gift.’

ESPN NBA Insider Dave McMenamin revealed that Thomas Bryant, Wenyen Gabriel and Juan Toscano-Anderson have been wearing apparel from Westbrook’s clothing line to games.

“This shows to me for a guy who had trouble connecting with the Lakers locker room last season for a variety of reasons mostly based on the frustrations from how he was fitting on the court. He has a true connection to this year’s group, and through that connection, it’s allowed him to have his influence on what this team looks like, the culture of the team,” McMenamin said.

This season, Russell Westbrook has been putting up 15.4 points per game, 6.4 rebounds, 7.8 assists. He hasn’t been shooting that well though; he is at 41.5 percent from the field and 29.3 percent from the three-point line.

The Lakers have shown improvement since their poor start to the season and Westbrook seems to have endeared himself to his teammates in a way he wasn’t able to last season.