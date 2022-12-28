By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Lakers are going through a rough patch right now. The team has lost four out of its last five games, and just recently, Anthony Davis, arguably its best player, went down with a right foot injury.

To make matters worse for the Lakers, they have very few assets at their disposal to make a trade and upgrade the roster. The only first-round picks the franchise owns this decade is its 2027 and 2029 first-rounders, neither of which currently hold significant value.

In a recent FanDuel TV appearance, The Athletic’s Shams Charania explained how the Lakers’ lack of draft capital limits their capacity to make deals, both now and in the future:

“It’s tough to make a move where you’re jeopardizing future assets. We saw them do a little bit of that. They’ve been down that rabbithole already.”

Anthony Davis, 29, is in his 11th year in the NBA and fourth as a member of the Lakers. He’s averaging 27.4 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.3 steals, and 2.1 blocks across 25 appearances this season. Davis is shooting the ball incredibly efficiently from the field thus far, as he’s converting 59.4% of his field goal attempts, by far a career-best.

The Lakers are in a dangerous position. If the team can’t string together some wins soon, Los Angeles’ season could go off the rails quickly. And with little to no valuable trade pieces in terms of draft picks or players, the Lakers have little choice but to roll with the roster they have and hope for the best.