LeBron James is doing all he can to will the Los Angeles Lakers to the postseason – but even he knows it’s going to be a daunting task. LeBron’s latest Twitter move may indicate some wavering confidence in the purple and gold being able to turn things around.

During the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs, LeBron tweeted out a public promise while watching as a sidelined spectator: He’s not missing the NBA playoffs again for his career.

“I can/will NOT miss the post season again for my career! This shit HURT. Ok back to watching these games,” said LeBron in late April.

The tweet started to gain traction again of late with the Lakers’ outlook looking bleak. That attention prompted LeBron James to delete said tweet perhaps at the risk of being ridiculed should they continue to slide outside of the playoff picture, via HaterMuse:

LMAO bron don’t even trust his own team anymore 😭 pic.twitter.com/vRDs7Knq8i — HaterMuse (@HaterMuse) December 27, 2022

LeBron James has already been clowned for his rather embellished tales and supposedly clairvoyant takes. Adding onto that with a potentially broken promise wasn’t exactly an attractive idea for the Lakers star, it seems.

However, the Lakers are far from eliminated from the playoffs given how tight the Western Conference race has been. Through December 27th, LA finds itself just 2.5 games out of the 10th play-in spot and 4.5 games out of the guaranteed sixth seed. Given how early it is in the season, that gap is hardly insurmountable.

But LeBron and the Lakers have been down this path before, experiencing early regular season woes that failed to correct up until it was too late. That’s been the story for the last two seasons now and James is aware it could happen a third time.