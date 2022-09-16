During his unveiling as the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers, Patrick Beverley was asked to share his thoughts about playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. In true Pat Bev fashion, the veteran savagely responded by saying that it’s the other way around — that LeBron and AD are going to be playing with him.

Lakers icon Shaquille O’Neal has nothing but love for Beverley despite his rather contentious comments. According to Shaq, this is exactly what the Lakers need right now (h/t NBA on TNT):

“Stay off my boy Pat,” Shaq said. “I’ve got nothing bad to say about Pat. You know why? He play the game like it’s supposed to be played. Not these dudes making 200, 300 million and can’t play at all.”

Shaq just had to take a shot at other stars in the NBA who he feels are overpaid. O’Neal became a little less cryptic when he called out Utah Jazz fans. It seems that Shaq was referring to Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert — two players that he has criticized heavily in the past:

“When they get traded, y’all talking about. ‘Oh, Shaq hatin.’ Shaq know what the hell he talking about. They why both they a– up out of there. Yeah, remember that? Utah fans, remember that?”

That’s savage. Shaq then turned his attention back to Beverley, who he feels is going to be critical to the Lakers’ potential success this season:

“Listen, you want a guy like that on the team,” he continued. “A guy like that, you don’t tamper with.”

.@SHAQ: “I’ve got nothing bad to say about Pat… He play the game like it’s supposed to be played. Not these dudes making $200-300M and can’t play at all.” 👀#TheBigPodcast | https://t.co/eTOZLOgznZ pic.twitter.com/a33zxEDgKz — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) September 15, 2022

Lakers fans will be hoping that Shaq’s statements here come to fruition. Beverley is no superstar, but he does bring a lot to the table. Whether or not it will be enough to help LeBron James and the rest of the squad to the title, however, remains to be seen.