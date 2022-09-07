The one thing you cannot fault Patrick Beverley for is his confidence. This man exudes self-belief, and this is one of the things that has allowed him to reach the heights that he has today.

Beverley was unveiled by the Los Angeles Lakers as the team’s newest recruit on Tuesday and the event did not come without a handful of memorable moments. However, one instance that stood out was when Pat Bev decided to throw a bit of a shot at new teammates LeBron James and Anthony Davis with regard to their forgettable 2021-22 campaign.

When asked how he feels about having the opportunity to play alongside LeBron and AD, Beverley fact-checked the reporter by saying that it’s actually the other way around (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“They’re gonna be playing with me,” Beverley said. “I made the playoffs last year, they didn’t. It’s a difference.”

Reporter: "You'll be playing with LeBron James and Anthony Davis." Patrick Beverley: "They're gonna be playing with me. I made the playoffs last year, they didn't. It's a difference." 💀 (via @SpectrumSN)pic.twitter.com/tDuSYUfXJK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 6, 2022

Talk about supreme self-confidence. He wasn’t kidding too, and you can clearly see the fire in his eyes as he reminded everyone that he was in the playoffs last season with the Minnesota Timberwolves — and that the Lakers were not. What is clear is that the audacity of Beverley remains unmatched.

I’m pretty sure LeBron and AD won’t mind this too much, though. After all, Pat Bev wasn’t lying. Moreover, this is the type of competitive fire that they wanted from him when they signed him. Patrick Beverley is no superstar, but there’s no denying that he brings so much to the table for the Lakers.