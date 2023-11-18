Shaquille O'Neal had quite a stunning revelation when it came to his thoughts on Draymond Green and Rudy Gobert's fight

Draymond Green has once again found himself at the center of controversy thanks to his viral headlock of Rudy Gobert during the Golden State Warriors contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Fans have been quick to call out Green for continually getting himself in trouble on the court, but he does have one guy standing in his corner in Shaquille O'Neal it seems.

Green's chokehold of Gobert was viewed as wildly unnecessary by many folks, and it netted him a five-game suspension from the NBA. While pretty much everyone is irritated with Green's latest antics, O'Neal surprisingly admitted he would have done the same thing if he was in Green's shoes, as he said he would do whatever it took to stand up for his teammates.

“I would’ve did the same thing. I’m not gonna sit here and say he was wrong, he shouldn’t have did it — he probably shouldn’t have did it, but WWSD, what would Shaq do? Shaq would’ve did the same thing.” Shaquille O’Neal shares his thoughts on Draymond Green’s chokehold of Rudy… pic.twitter.com/KnZVRQ0YgQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 18, 2023

Back during Shaquille O'Neal's time in the NBA, fighting and protecting your teammates was far more common than it is nowadays. Despite that, you rarely saw guys get attacked like Gobert did by Green, especially when he was trying to act as a peacemaker and break up a skirmish between Jaden McDaniels and Klay Thompson. Green and Gobert aren't very friendly, though, so it shouldn't be surprising that Green took his opportunity to wrap up the Timberwolves big man.

There are probably other folks who would have done similar things in Green's shoes, but few of them would admit it like O'Neal does here. Whatever your beliefs may be on the incident, Green is currently serving his suspension for his attack of Gobert, and the Warriors will be hoping that this is the last foolish thing he does to net himself an unnecessary suspension this season.