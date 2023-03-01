When it comes to Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, there is really no territory Skip Bayless would not try to get into just to get attention.

Adding yet another to his long list of attempts to get the ire of the four-time MVP, Bayless revealed his own doubts about the real story behind LeBron James’ injury during a recent episode of Skip and Shannon: Undisputed.

“What exactly is his injury, Mr. Sharpe?” Bayless replied to Sharpe after the latter questioned the former’s seeming bias for someone like Tom Brady over LeBron James when it comes to viewing injury statuses. “You’re close, you’re in the inner circle. I need to know what the injury is. They won’t even say what the injury is. It’s another mysterious LeBron injury.”

Unc Shannon Sharpe lost it after Skip bayless said Lebron James is lying about his injury 😭 pic.twitter.com/mrUQEeRbFZ — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) February 28, 2023

Bayless did not stop there. When Sharpe said that LeBron James’ injury had already been reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Bayless doubled down on his ridiculous insinuation that the Lakers forward isn’t being truthful about the injury.

“Where do you think those reports came from?” Bayless said, as he theorizes that Rich Paul, LeBron James’ agent, is the one pulling the strings from behind the scenes.

“Let’s be honest. Let’s do full disclosure. Let’s be transparent. It comes from Rich Paul. He sets everyone of these narratives,” Bayless added.

LeBron James sustained a lower-body injury during last Sunday’s come-from-behind win against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks and has already been ruled out indefinitely. Without LeBron James for a significant amount of time, the Lakers are under greater pressure to gather enough wins to make it at least into the play-in tournament.