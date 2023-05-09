Los Angeles Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis put together a masterful two-way performance in Monday’s Game 4 against the Golden State Warriors. He scored 23 points — on 10-for-16 shooting from the field — grabbed 15 rebounds, dished out two assists, and came up with three steals in a game the Lakers went on to win by a final score of 104-101. Thanks largely to Davis’ efforts, the Lakers now own a commanding 3-1 in their second-round series.

Following the Lakers’ win on Monday, Skip Bayless hopped on his show, Undisputed, to give his takeaways from the game. And he dropped an Anthony Davis truth bomb, per a tweet from ClutchPoints’ official Twitter account:

“[Anthony Davis] can eat all he wants.. When he decides, he’s unstoppable & he for sure is unstoppable getting to the free throw line… I don’t think [the Warriors] believe in themselves the way they did.”

"[Anthony Davis] can eat all he wants.. When he decides, he's unstoppable & he for sure is unstoppable getting to the free throw line… I don't think [the Warriors] believe in themselves the way they did." —Skip Bayless Thoughts? 🤔 (via @undisputed)pic.twitter.com/pbtDqCeDDu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 9, 2023

Anthony Davis, 30, is in his 11th year in the NBA and fourth as a member of the storied Lakers franchise. He averaged 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 steals, 2.0 blocks, and 2.2 turnovers per game across 56 appearances this season (54 starts).

The former Kentucky star shot the ball with great accuracy from the field in the 2022-23 campaign — Davis’ 56.3% field-goal percentage was the highest of his pro career by a wide margin.

Davis and the Lakers have a pivotal Game 5 ahead of them on Wednesday night. If they manage to beat the Warriors on the road, they will advance to the Western Conference Finals. So here’s to hoping that Davis can lead the Lakers to victory once again in Game 5.