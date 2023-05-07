Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Los Angeles Lakers will attempt to take a commanding 3-1 lead as they face the Golden State Warriors for Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals. We’re in LA, sharing our NBA odds series, making a Warriors-Lakers Game 4 prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Lakers destroyed the Warriors 127-97 in Game 3. Now, they have a chance to take a commanding 3-1 lead before the series shifts back to San Francisco for Game 5 on Wednesday.

The Warriors initially led 30-23 after the first quarter. Then, the Lakers had a monster second quarter to build an 11-point halftime lead. The Lakers added to the lead in the second half, and the game was out of hand by the third quarter. Significantly, Anthony Davis had a good game, with 25 points and 13 rebounds. LeBron James added to the fun, with 21 points and eight rebounds. Likewise, D’Angelo Russell had 21 points. Austin Reaves had 10 points but struggled to shoot the ball, going 2 for 8 from the field. Meanwhile, Lonnie Walker IV had 12 points off the bench, while Dennis Schroder also had 12.

Stephen Curry had 23 points but went 4 for 10 from the triples. Likewise, Andrew Wiggins had 16 points. Klay Thompson had 15 points but also went 3 for 9 from the 3-point line. Unfortunately, Draymond Green had a bad night, with only two points while going 1 for 4. The bench was mediocre.

The Warriors shot poorly, making only 39.6 percent of their shots. Conversely, the Lakers made 52.5 percent of their shots. The Lakers also made 48.4 percent of their 3-point shots, while the Warriors only made 29.5 percent. Additionally, the Lakers also had 37 free-throw shooting attempts, making 75.7 percent of them. The Lakers also forced 19 turnovers and produced 10 steals.

Here are the Warriors-Lakers Game 4 NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Playoffs Odds: Warriors-Lakers Game 4 Odds

Golden State Warriors: +3.5 (-112)

Los Angeles Lakers: -3.5 (-108)

Over: 227.5 (-110)

Under: 227.5 (-110)

How To Watch Warriors vs. Lakers Game 4

TV: TNT

Stream: NBA

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

Live by the sword or die by the sword. Ultimately, this is how the Warriors play when it comes to shooting from the triples. The Warriors enjoy taking 3-point shots. However, it does not always work out that way.

While the Warriors hit 50 percent of their shots from the triples in Game 2, they could not come close to that in Game 3. Furthermore, their ball control was awful in Game 2. The Warriors win their games when they hit their shots and force turnovers. Likewise, they lose games when they cannot hit the 3-point shot and when they get sloppy. It is why you rarely see the Warriors lose close games on the road. Ultimately, they tend to lose games in magnificent fashion. It did not help that the Lakers got 20 more free throws than the Warriors. Regardless, the Warriors must find ways to get to the charity stripe and convert their chances.

The Warriors will cover the spread if they can hit their shots from the triples. Then, they must generate more chances at the charity stripe. The Warriors must take better care of the basketball.

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

The Lakers bounced back in a significant way. Ultimately, they did it by hitting the 3-point shot. The Lakers do not usually hit their shots from the triples. Regardless, they managed to get the job done.

The Lakers started the game by relying heavily on Davis and Russell. Then, they adjusted in the second quarter as James started to put up buckets. The defense played exceptionally well as they forced the Warriors to turn the ball over 19 times. Additionally, the Lakers took care of the ball. The Lakers received many chances at the charity stripe. Ultimately, they hit on their chances. But the Lakers must continue to remain consistent. Additionally, the big three starters must get some help from the supporting players while they rest. Defense was elemental in the victory. Therefore, the Lakers cannot take their foot off the gas and must continually pressure the Warriors into taking bad shots.

The Lakers will cover the spread if Davis, James, and Russell continue to play well on offense. Then, the defense must prevent Curry, Wiggins, and Thompson from destroying them from the triples.

Final Warriors-Lakers Game 4 Prediction & Pick

The Warriors usually bounce back after a blowout. Therefore, expect them to play significantly better in this contest. This game will go down to the wire, with a winner emerging late in this game.

Final Warriors-Lakers Game 4 Prediction & Pick: Golden State Warriors: +3.5 (-112)