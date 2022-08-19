Skip Bayless reveals ‘conventional’ reason for viral tweet of Bronny James’ dunk

Skip Bayless just posted a three-minute monologue on Twitter shedding light on his controversial tweet about LeBron James’ son Bronny and his eye-popping dunk during an AAU game in Paris. The renowned broadcaster was on the receiving end of a ton of criticism as people slammed him for supposedly going after a 17-year-old kid. It’s one thing to hate on his dad, but it becomes much different when a minor is involved.

Bayless recently revealed that even his wife couldn’t get on his side for “ripping” Bronny. Skip denied any ill intention against the son of the Los Angeles Lakers superstar, and he’s now tried to further clarify his tweet with a lengthy statement. The 70-year-old started off by stating how his tweet has blown up to uncontrolled proportions:

“In all my years on Twitter, dating back to May of 2009, I have never seen anything like the nuclear reaction detonated by that tweet,” Skip said. “It is now almost up to 18 million impressions … What just happened?”

For the record, here’s the aforementioned tweet in question:

Hey, Bronny … impressive. But your dad would've dunked it left-handed. You sure got away with it, though. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) August 16, 2022

Skip Bayless then when all technical in trying to explain what he meant when he said that LeBron James would have dunked it with his left hand:

“So, obviously, we’re doing basketball 101 here,” he continued. “the safer dunk, the conventional move would have been to dunk it left-handed. All the while shielding off said defender with your body and using your off-hand to slam. That’s the conventional move.”

I have never seen a reaction to a Tweet like my Bronny Tweet. I break it down here:pic.twitter.com/iFEng59tzQ — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) August 18, 2022

I’m not sure this does anything to help Bayless’ cause here. Then again, I also don’t feel like he’s trying to get anyone’s sympathy. Either way, we’re all talking about Skip Bayless, which is a major win for him whichever way you look at it.