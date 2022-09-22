It’s safe to say that Fox Sports 1 hosts Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe are not very big fans of Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook. However, the pair took their slander to a whole new level on a recent episode of Undisputed as they likened the former league MVP to a “pretty girl.”

According to Sharpe, LeBron James got a rude awakening when he realized exactly what Russ brought to the table once they were teammates on the Lakers:

“Russ is that pretty girl you can’t wait to date, and you can’t wait to get rid of,” Sharpe said. “That’s what LeBron found out. LeBron is like ‘Man, Russ gets triple doubles, he plays hard.'”

Talking about waking up, Skip had an even more savage “pretty girl” analogy for Westbrook:

“Russ is like that pretty girl when you wake up the next morning and she didn’t have her makeup on and you’re like, ‘Wait. Wait a second,'” Skip added.

Unc Shannon sharpe & Skip bayless just killed Russell Westbrook 🤣🤣🤣 Shannon:”Russ is that pretty girl you can’t wait to date then you can’t wait to get rid of” Skip:”He’s like that pretty girl & u wake up next morning & she has no makeup on & you’re like wait a second” pic.twitter.com/TCthdb6a15 — Shannonnn sharpes burner (@shannonsharpeee) September 21, 2022

That’s just pure savagery. It goes without saying that these two just don’t like Westbrook and what he’s done for the Lakers since he arrived in Hollywood.

Skip Bayless, in particular, obviously has a big bone to pick with Russell Westbrook. These two have gone back and forth on social media (and beyond) on more than one occasion. Bayless clearly isn’t backing down, and he’s basking in all the glory of his hate toward Russ. For his part, Westbrook could no longer keep his feelings to himself, and he’s called out Bayless on a couple of instances. I can only wonder how these two will react if they come across each other in a public forum.