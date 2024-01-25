Will Jeanie Buss takes Snoop Dogg's advice?

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking for a spark amid their middling 2023-24 season. The Lakers are caught in numerous NBA trade rumors as LeBron James and company consider retooling. However, Snoop Dogg provided simple advice to Lakers owner Jeanie Buss amid the team's struggles.

Snoop Dogg has a simple solution for the Lakers' problems

Snoop Dogg consulted Jeannie Buss on a podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. The hip-hop star acknowledged the Lakers' need to make trades. However, he believes youth should be the primary focus when looking to re-tool.

“Jeanie this going to hurt me more than it hurts you. We're going to have to move some furniture…Some big pieces of furniture, if you know what I mean,” Snoop Dogg said via the All the Smoke podcast.

“We need to move some furniture around and put some dogs on the court because anytime a young team comes to town, we freeze up.”

Snoop Dogg's comments suggest the veteran core of Los Angeles has lost a step. If the team acquires youth, then perhaps it can keep up with other energetic squads in the league. The hip-hop stars' suggestions make sense, given the Lakers are led by a 39-year-old, but this 39-year-old is extraordinary.

In his 21st season, LeBron James is LA's second-leading scorer at 24.8 points per game. James may be older, but he is getting help from players like Anthony Davis, D'Angelo Russell, and Austin Reaves.

Furthermore, Los Angeles is a step ahead of Snoop Dogg's advice, as the team has reportedly prioritized speed and athleticism ahead of the trade deadline.

As NBA trade rumors continue to heat up, Jeanie Buss and the Lakers will surely figure out a way to improve the team.