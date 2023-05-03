Rapper, pop culture icon and Los Angeles Lakers fan Snoop Dogg is amped up for the the team’s Western Conference semifinals showdown with the Golden State Warriors. He doled out praise for both sides when speaking with Stephen A. Smith on ESPN’s First Take, but had a devious message for Jordan Poole.

“We gonna probably be doubling Steph {Curry}, somebody else is going to be open. Jordan Poole, keep shooting. I like the way you been missing brotha,” he said, via the San Francisco Standard Sports.

Via @clarkkent415: Snoop Dogg calls out Jordan Poole’s poor shooting ahead of Warriors-Lakers series pic.twitter.com/7wVq8ZMCyr — The San Francisco Standard Sports (@SportsInSF) May 2, 2023

Snoop’s assessment was as savage as it might have been accurate. The key to this series, which tips off Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET, could be Poole. The Warriors got past the Sacramento Kings despite the 23-year-old guard struggling profusely from the field, but the Lakers figure to present more problems on defense. He shot above 50 percent just one time in seven games- 33.8 percent overall.

LA head coach Darvin Ham could be in lockstep with the entertainment mogul and force Poole to beat them rather than the greatest shooter of all-time. The NBA Playoffs are characterized by game-to-game adjustments, so a big night by the Michigan product could have Snoop Dogg kicking himself by the end of Game 1.

It is possible that Poole has listened to the ribbing a dozen times by now as a source of motivation like athletes have been known to do. A harmless joke can turn a celebrity into public enemy number one. Just ask Spike Lee, who could have been excommunicated from New York had his beloved Knicks not survived the Indiana Pacers and his biggest foe Reggie Miller in the 1994 playoffs.

Time will tell if Snoop will have to relocate from California. This is a critical stretch for Poole. The perception of him has wavered a bit after an uneven season. Nothing cures a reputation like postseason heroics, though.

If he does become a Laker killer, then The D-O-double-G might want to refrain from making public appearances at Crypto.com Arena for a while.