Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

NBA media is enthralled with the storylines surrounding Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and the historical matchup that is about to take place between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Ahead of Game 1 Tuesday, Snoop Dogg was on First Take with Stephen A. Smith and chimed in with a bold take comparing Curry and Lakers legend Magic Johnson.

"[Steph Curry] may be the greatest point guard of all time. And Magic Johnson is my guy… I watched him change the whole basketball play… Basketball is 3-point based now because of this man right here." —Snoop Dogg (via @ESPNNBA)pic.twitter.com/VPKHItvuCx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 2, 2023

“I watched Magic [Johnson] as a kid, flamboyant passes, running the show, making everything go…but what I watch Steph Curry do, I watched him change the whole basketball playing, like the way people play…he made the three the first option.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Snoop Dogg emphasizes he is a close friend of Magic Johnson, and he will be a fan of his and the Lakers for the rest of his life. However, Curry’s undeniable impact on how the game is played is the straw that broke the camel’s back in Snoop’s eyes. The legendary MC says Curry is the greatest because he simply changed the game.

It might sting a little for Johnson to hear his close friend make such a claim, however he might even agree himself. Ahead of Lakers and Warriors on Tuesday, the conversation surrounding the legacy of Stephen Curry has reached a fever pitch. After his 50 point Game 7 performance against the Sacramento Kings, it is deservingly so.

Whether or not Stephen Curry is the greatest point guard of all time will be futile discourse once the ball tips on Tuesday night. Curry and LeBron James will look to continue to cement their place in history and help either the Warriors or Lakers advance in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.