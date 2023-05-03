ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

Jonathan Kuminga played a grand total of 36 minutes in the Golden State Warriors’ first-round series win over the Sacramento Kings. Could he be in store for a bigger role against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers?

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was asked about the possibility of Kuminga getting extended run against the Lakers. While he did answer in the affirmative, Kerr remained noncommittal on what buttons he would push against a vastly different opponent.

“Potentially. Game 1 is often a process of seeing what a team is doing and seeing where you’re going to attack. How you have to defend and who you might play. Given that we just played a 7-game series, we’re looking at all of our options.”

Steve Kerr said this could “potentially” be a series that Jonathan Kuminga has a larger role. He’s playing his rotation plans tight to vest. But matchup could be more conducive. pic.twitter.com/21fXYAnMPp — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 3, 2023

The Kings had several offense-first perimeter players such as De’Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, and Kevin Huerter. But none of them offered a size mismatch on the wing that could pose too much of a problem defensively when the Warriors would opt to go small.

LeBron James is the exact type of big wing Jonathan Kuminga could be used against as a matchup disruptor in the time Steve Kerr brings him onto the floor.

“Guys who weren’t in the rotation last series are all capable of helping us this series,” the Warriors coach continued.

Jonathan Kuminga may not be ready for big minutes in a marquee Warriors-Lakers series just yet. But it’s a safe bet the second-year wing will exceed the five minutes per game he got against the Kings.