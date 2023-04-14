A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Brooklyn Nets star Spencer Dinwiddie recently took his beef with Kyle Kuzma a notch higher. This is after Dinwiddie decided to invoke Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, and of all people, Rick Fox, in trying to insinuate that Kuzma got a bit of a free ride with his 2020 championship with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Well, Rick Fox himself caught wind of the message, and he could not help but clap back at the Nets guard.

Fox seems to have taken offense to Dinwiddie dragging him into the latter’s mess with Kuzma. Fox just had to take to Twitter to flex his credentials:

For context, this is the exact quote from Dinwiddie that appears to have struck a chord with Rick Fox:

“Some people are blessed to be in situations,” he said. “We don’t get mad at Rick Fox for winning a championship with Kobe and Shaq. Some people are blessed, and that’s great. But we can’t act like Rick Fox led them to the championship. Let’s not do that. It’s kinda like that.”

Dinwiddie was obviously taking aim at Kyle Kuzma with his jab here, but he clearly poked the bear that is Rick Fox. The Lakers icon just had to remind Dinwiddie that he did much more for the Lakers than just going along for the ride.

This is probably not the reaction Spencer Dinwiddie was hoping for, as he has now also dragged Laker Nation into this debacle. Kyle Kuzma has to be loving all the backlash his former Washington Wizards teammate is getting here.