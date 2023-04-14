A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Spencer Dinwiddie took a lot of heat from Washington Wizards fans amid his beef with former teammate Kyle Kuzma. Apparently, the Brooklyn Nets star also wants all the smoke with Los Angeles Lakers fans. This is after Dinwiddie dragged Lakers icon Rick Fox in his latest round of slander against Kuzma. Naturally, LA supporters rallied behind their former player.

For those that require context, Dinwiddie decided to drag Rick Fox into his beef with Kuzma by saying that “we can’t act like Rick Fox led [the Lakers] to the championship.” Fox himself did not appreciate Dinwiddie’s dig, and he clapped back at the Nets star on social media. Unsurprisingly, Dinwiddie got himself roasted (again) on the mean streets of Twitter:

Rick Fox said what you NOT gonna do is disrespect me lol. https://t.co/bsGRC2CK98 — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) April 14, 2023

Yes keep Rick Fox name outchea mouf! https://t.co/cNzYczoMAT — The Pettiest Laker Fan 🤫 (@ThePettiestLA) April 14, 2023

What the hell did Rick Fox do to catch this stray?! https://t.co/3sA3jTzdnu — Ry (@JustRyCole) April 13, 2023

Rick Fox catching strays is wild cause if he played today he’d be the prototypical 3 & D guy and someone is probably offering him $100 mil. https://t.co/MZFnPrBEyJ — Laker Central (@LakerCentral365) April 13, 2023

Rick Fox absolutely WILL be protected at all costs. — 🏆LakersGuru🏆 (@GuruLakers) April 14, 2023

This guy is a bitch for slandering Rick Fox. Rick Fox had a better career than him https://t.co/qPyeaXtqJ4 — “Three-Peat” Fan/KONICHIWA (@nflandhotdfan) April 13, 2023

As one of the tweets stated, Rick Fox will be defended at all costs. Lakers fans are a pretty rabid bunch, and you just knew that they were going to call out Dinwiddie for his decision to disrespect one of their own.

This isn’t just any player either. It’s not as if Rick Fox was a casual who just stuck along for the ride alongside Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal. Despite what Dinwiddie has implied, Fox was actually integral to LA’s three championships in the early 2000s. Lakers fans are well aware of this fact, and they just had to teach Dinwiddie a bit of a history lesson here.

Spencer Dinwiddie will probably want to think twice the next time he decides to speak against a Lakers icon.