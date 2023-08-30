Stephen A Smith is not an easy person to impress. The First Take host has seen a lot of basketball and football in his lifetime to know professionally which ones are the most worthy of praise. One particular player that he has kept an eye on since the NBA playoffs was Austin Reaves. The Los Angeles Lakers sensation rose from being an undrafted gem into being a starter. Now, he has reached celebrity status during the FIBA World Cup in Manila.

Any NBA player might get flocked by fans every once in a while when they are in a public space. Although, there is a very distinct hype around being a player for the Lakers. Austin Reaves has all the markings of being a celebrity due to the attention given to him. This does raise a lot of questions about the validity of the hype surrounding him. But, Stephen A Smith may have just turned the tides when discussing Reaves.

The First Take host was asked if Austin was overrated by any means. Smith answered with a very short and sweet, “No.”

Smith has long shown his support for the player but Reaves backs it up with his performances. Just recently, he was blazing for Team USA at the FIBA World Cup. The team has not lost a game against competitors like Rondae Hollis-Jefferson's Jordan, Thanasis Antetokounmpo's Greece, and the New Zealand Tall Blacks. There seems to be no problem when it comes to appreciating his amazing stints whether it is in international play or with the Lakers in the NBA.