As if it was not clear by now, Austin Reaves has arrived. It has been a whirlwind year for the Los Angeles Lakers breakout and FIBA World Cup standout, who is still processing his massive leap in popularity. It can be difficult to stay humble when murals are being made in your honor, but the undrafted guard is doing everything he can to stay true to his roots.

“It's weird for me. But when I'm not in it, I don't think about it,” Reaves told the media at the FIBA World Cup regarding his meteoric rise in stature, via ClutchPoints. “Like, I'm a normal human, I go home, I talk to my family… I play a lot of video games, golf.”

It is good to know that the Arkansas native is largely unfazed by all the growing support. He was instrumental to the Lakers' second-half resurgence and stepped up big when both LeBron James and Anthony Davis nursed injuries during the 2022-23 regular season. Reaves proved he was no mere flavor of the month, though, serving as a vital contributor during the team's run to the Western Conference Finals.

The 25-year-old is continuing his upward climb in the Philippines at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. He tallied 15 points, six assists and five rebounds off the bench to lead the United States to a 109-81 victory over Greece. On a team that is scrutinized for its lack of big NBA names, Austin Reaves is rising to the top in the early goings. He looks to stay hot on the global stage in Wednesday's meeting with Jordan.

This experience will only expand his rising star going into next season in LA. He remains as composed as ever, which only endears him to the public even more.