On yet another stage in which almost impossible expectations were placed on him, San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama again managed to exceed them.

Playing in his home country in essentially his home city, the 21-year-old generational talent scored 30 points, grabbed six rebounds, blocked five shots and dished out six assists in leading the Spurs to a 140-110 victory over the Indiana Pacers in France.

Immediately following the game, Wemby's reaction fit his game.

“It was dope.”

Expand Tweet

“Everything that I expected,” the Le Chesnay native added.



Le Chesnay is a suburb of Paris. And Wembanyama made himself right at home in putting on a show for the Spurs — a show the native son said the French faithful had a major hand in.

“A win is on the fans as well.”

So dominant was the 7-foot-5 center, that it was easy to forget his Spurs had been struggling coming in. Thursday's victory in Paris was their first in ten days, which was the only game San Antonio had won dating back to January 4.

In putting the Silver and Black on his back in the 30-point drubbing of Indiana, Wembanyama continued an early career trend of meeting moments.

Hailed as the greatest prospect the NBA has seen since LeBron James, the French phenom consistently put up numbers last season that hadn't been rivaled in years, if ever.

When he went against some of the game's best, like Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo or Karl-Anthony Towns, he delivered highlight-worthy performances in dueling the game's best big men.

His Rookie of the Year campaign went down as one of the most impressive the league has ever witnessed.

Over the summer, in his native Paris – not unlike Thursday – he led a much less talented French roster to the brink of the Gold against a United States Olympic squad that featured James, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry.

The Pacers were the latest victims of Wembanyama's emerging greatness. They'll get another shot to slow him down on Saturday. History suggests it won't prove easy.