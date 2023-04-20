The Los Angeles Lakers and Grizzlies’ quarterfinals series has officially been tied up at one game apiece with Memphis’ triumphant Game 2 win sans Ja Morant. The contest saw itself getting a little chippy from time to time, particularly between the likes of LeBron James and Dillon Brooks, who were seen jawing at each other periodically during the exhibition.

The trash talk flowed into the night’s post-game media sessions when the Grizzlies forward made the slanderous remark calling the four-time league MVP “old.”

In response to Brooks’ comments, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith issued an NSFW message during a recent episode of First Take on how he believes LeBron James needs to retaliate moving forward in the series.

“When you chirp like Dillon Brooks chirped last night, you gotta bust his a**,” Stephen A. Smith said regarding the LeBron James, Dillon Brooks feud. “You literally gotta do that. I’m not talking about Games 4, 5, 6, 7 [and] winning the series. I’m talking about in a game where you make a statement, and you remind him who the hell you are. And this is one of those moments if you are LeBron James…I’m not telling him to ignore the team, I’m not telling him to ignore strategy, I’m not telling him just go out there and jack up shots. I’m saying you can be LeBron doing what you normally do to win while busting his you know what in the process.”

Jawing is certainly nothing new when it comes to the likes of Dillon Brooks taking on LeBron James, as the two have a history of taking part in back-and-forth banter throughout the years.

Stephen A. Smith believes now is the time where the 19-time All-Star needs to put the Grizzlies wing in his place.