The Los Angeles Lakers had one of the best offseason free agent periods. For a team that made a surprising run to the Western Conference Finals after a strong trade deadline, they only improved the roster with several key free agent signings. One of those signings was former New Orleans Pelicans big man Jaxon Hayes. Hayes has had a bit of an inconsistent career so far as he's tried to establish himself as a capable reserve center in the NBA. It's possible though that he will be more than that with the Lakers. The team has a plan in place to play a two-big lineup of Hayes alongside Anthony Davis as per Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

Throughout his career, Anthony Davis has been more comfortable playing power forward rather than center. When he first joined the Lakers, he played power forward but for the past two seasons he's been playing center. If the Lakers do plan to shift Davis back to power forward this season, Hayes is the most logical choice on the roster to start at center as Jarred Vanderbilt is more of a power forward.

Jaxon Hayes has spent all four seasons of his NBA career so far with the Pelicans. This past season, he played in 47 games off the bench including two starts in a career-low 13.0 minutes per game. He averaged 5.0 points per game and 2.8 rebounds with splits of 55.1 percent shooting from the field and 69.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

But as Buha reports, a two-big lineup would require LeBron James to play more small forward and therefore be tasked with defending quicker, younger wings.