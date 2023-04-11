Play-in tournament action in the NBA starts on Tuesday, and two games are set to take place. First, the Miami Heat will play the Atlanta Hawks, and then, most importantly to this article, the Minnesota Timberwolves will play the Los Angeles Lakers. While the Lakers are certainly the favorites heading into tonight’s matchup — particularly considering Rudy Gobert will not play for the Wolves — there’s an interesting Anthony Davis-Karl-Anthony Towns stat that could scare Lakers fans.

Karl-Anthony Towns has historically done a tremendous job of guarding Anthony Davis, as Davis is shooting just 37.7% from the field over the last five seasons when guarded by Towns, per a tweet from ClutchPoints’ Michael Corvo.

Anthony Davis, 30, is in his 11th year in the NBA and fourth as a member of the storied Lakers franchise. He averaged 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 steals, and 2.0 blocks per game across 56 appearances this season (54 starts).

The former Kentucky star shot the ball with great efficiency from the field in the 2022-23 campaign, even by his standards — Davis’ 56.3% field-goal percentage is the highest of his pro career by a wide margin.

While the Anthony Davis-Karl-Anthony Towns stat seems concerning at first glance, Lakers fans shouldn’t worry about it too much. Although Towns and Davis have faced off quite a few times over the last five seasons, none of those matchups took place during the postseason. Here’s to hoping that Davis puts the narrative that Towns gets the better of him to rest by having a monster offensive performance in a Lakers win.