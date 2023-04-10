Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have suspended Rudy Gobert for their upcoming play-in game against the Los Angeles Lakers, and NBA Twitter has come out with many reactions to it.

Rudy Gobert was suspended due to punching Kyle Anderson in Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Gobert is expected to return for the Timberwolves after the game against the Lakers, whether that comes in a second play-in game or in a first-round playoff game.

Let’s get to some of the reactions.

“I’m not even fully sure why it was universally decided that Rudy Gobert is the laughingstock of the NBA. Don’t know how or when we got here. But it’s hilarious to know that everyone is having the exact same reaction right now,” wrote @Jared_Wade.

Rudy Gobert trying to make up with Kyle Anderson: pic.twitter.com/rLlKEWRjiP — Pickswise (@Pickswise) April 10, 2023

Rudy Gobert apologizing to Kyle Anderson and rest of the team pic.twitter.com/8ADgpPzgbL — Trang (@traaang) April 10, 2023

“Hating Rudy Gobert is the only thing that brings my timeline together,” wrote @PootieWayne.

One of Adrian Wojnarowski’s tweets on the situation got a lot of reactions.

“The Timberwolves had to suspend Gobert for throwing a punch, but accepted that it was a shot to the chest with no intent to injure Kyle Anderson and understood that Anderson called Gobert a ‘b***h’ repeatedly on a night Gobert was playing hurt, sources tell ESPN,” wrote @wojespn.

Here are some replies to that tweet:

Woj using all the strength in his body to not burst out laughing while giving this summary.pic.twitter.com/TNnu3lL2la — RotoGrinders (@RotoGrinders) April 10, 2023

“wow out here REPORTING” wrote @LoboExplosivo.

“swear to Got that Barry sent this tweet” wrote @KeganReneau.

“This is the funniest tweet I’ll see today.” wrote @seanhalfcourt.

“Stop impersonating me” wrote @BarryOnHere.

It will be interesting to see how Tuesday’s game goes. The good thing for the Timberwolves is that they can not be eliminated in the one game that Gobert will be suspended.