LeBron James’ injury during the NBA All-Star Game shocked and frustrated a lot of fans. When it was revealed that the Los Angeles Lakers superstar wouldn’t return in the second half of the contest due to an unspecified hand issue, a lot of people were confused and asked what happened.

It certainly didn’t help that James was seen dapping up and hugging the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Karl Malone at halftime, leading to many questioning if he’s really injured.

Apparently, however, James hurt his hand after hitting the rim. Early in the second quarter when he tried to block a Pascal Siakam shot, the Lakers forward caught his fingers on the rim–with his right pinky taking much of the damage. The fact that James was able to stay on the court after that suggests his injury is not that serious, though it’s not surprising why he opted to sit out the remainder of the game after that.

Perhaps the fact that his fellow All-Star captain in Giannis Antetokounmpo didn’t play the rest of the game due to a wrist injury factored in his decision to sit out as well.

While it’s definitely quite disappointing, it’s hard to blame LeBron James for the decision. After all, at 38 years old and with the Lakers needing him to be as healthy as he can be for the final stretch of the season, he can’t afford risking his health.