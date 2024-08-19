It's been a continuing offseason bromance between Draymond Green and LeBron James. The Golden State Warriors star posted a story on Instagram reacting to a throwback promo video from James' first nationally-televised game, in which he was compared to some of the most iconic, legendary basketball players in NBA history.

Clips of all-time greats explained why these players were so great, they could identified by their singular first names (ie Kobe, Magic, Kareem, Oscar, Larry, Wilt, Michael and so on). “LeBron” had the potential, even in high school, to be as good or better.

Green shared in his IG Story that James had done just that.

“Only had to be the best ever to not be considered a failure. And actually went it [sic] did it! Wow 🔥🔥🔥”

Considering how high those expectations were when James was only 17 years old, the former St. Vincent St. Marys star proved them right in that game by dismantling Oak Hill Academy, the No. 1 in the country at the time. James finished with 31 points, 13 rebounds and six assists in that game.

It was a revenge game victory for James because, in the previous year, Oak Hill beat LeBron's team, a game that also featured future NBA star Carmelo Anthony on the opposing side.

The deepening bond between LeBron James and Draymond Green

In mid-August just after James led Team USA to yet another men's basketball gold medal adventure, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar took a mini-vacation to Cannes, France with Green. The buddies were seen laughing, singing, drinking and partying it up.

Earlier this year, Green took Skip Bayless to task for repeatedly levying criticisms on James over the years.

“The biggest hater outside the NBA is Skip Bayless, for sure…I hope I give him a soundbite for his show because it’s dying…For instance, like, there's nothing [LeBron James] has done to give you something to hate on every single day,” Green said, via The Big Podcast.

Even when the pair were facing each other in the postseason, Green clarified what really counts when speaking to Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports.

“None of that s*** matters in the playoffs. Personal relationships are personal relationships. But you’re part of a team and all fighting for one common goal. If you’re in the way of that, you’re in the way of that. All that goes to the side.”

Given all the fireworks on the court between the two, it's good to see such mutual respect and adoration off the court.