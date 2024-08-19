Last season, the Miami Heat lost 4-1 in their first round series against longtime rival and eventual NBA champion Boston Celtics. However, NBA insider Brian Windhorst said that Heat star Jimmy Butler has something to prove and will lead the Heat to a comeback next season.

Moreover, Windhorst believed that the Heat star's contract situation with the team might have something to do with his drive to overcome last season's disappointment.

“Jimmy Butler, highly motivated to be a free agent, I think is a different animal,” he said on ESPN.

Outlook for the Heat

The 34-year-old Butler hasn't signed a contract extension with the Heat, though he has a player option for 2025-2026. He could opt out of his deal after next season to become an unrestricted free agent, and NBA teams will rush to acquire his services, as he is a proven leader and playoff performer. However, his play in 2025 might affect how many teams will actually pay him what he wants, should he test the market, hence Windhorst's comment.

On the other hand, the Heat might want to retain his services after he led them to the NBA Finals in 2020 and 2023. However, the team simply has not had much luck, health-wise, to survive the grind of the playoffs. Tyler Herro was out of the lineup in 2023 while Butler and Terry Rozier went down in 2024.

Still, when the Heat have their pieces together and healthy, they are still a dangerous team in the Eastern conference, especially with defensive stalwart Bam Adebayo and a Jimmy Butler who has something to prove.

Brian Windhorst also agreed.

“I'm basically saying buy [the Heat] because Jimmy Butler is going to–I think–be highly motivated. At times it seems like Jimmy looks for reasons not to play. And maybe that will be the prevailing situation, but I believe that Jimmy is going to be in killer mode to try to prove himself to the Heat and whoever else in the league,” the NBA insider said.

Will the Heat resign Butler?

If the six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler backs up Brian Windhorst's words next season, he will have earned himself a new hefty contract with the Heat or another team.

Butler has had disagreements with Pat Riley, but if he leads them back to the promised land, he might persuade the front office to pay him his money. If not, he might be able to secure the bag from another team with enough to spend.