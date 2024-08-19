Whenever you talk about Tennessee football now, the first thing that usually comes to mind is their offense. Since Josh Heupel came to Knoxville, the system he has implemented has made the Volunteers one of the better teams in the country on that side of the ball.

Unsurprisingly, there's little to doubt why Tennessee football has been on a recruiting scorcher the past month. Though those are players that are set for the future. Presently, however, one of Heupel's star recruits is set for a standout season in his first year as a starter.

That player, of course, is quarterback Nico Iamaleava, a former consensus five-star recruit that Heupel lured to Knoxville last season. Iamaleava looks to be what will be a long line of highly rated quarterbacks wearing orange and white under Heupel's tenure.

Seeing what Heupel turned former Virginia Tech, now Detroit Lions backup, Hendon Hooker into in his final season with Tennessee football — that being a Heisman Trophy candidate before his season-ending injury — there's plenty of reason to get hyped about Iamaleava's potential this year.

With everyone hitching their wagons to Iamaleava, there are those forgetting about the rest of the talent on this year's Volunteers team. What could be the real determining factor of where the Volunteers finish in the 2024 season resides with their defense.

Tennessee football will be remembered for their defensive line in 2024

The x-factor not named Nico Iamaleava doesn't just fall on one player. It goes on the entire Tennessee football defensive line, a unit anchored by junior James Pearce Jr., who is projected to be a first-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. McElroy acknowledged the loss of 10 defensive backs from last season but emphasized that this turnover might not be as detrimental as it seems, considering the secondary's inconsistency last year.

Tennessee’s defense, under the guidance of coordinator Tim Banks, has shown consistent improvement year over year. In 2023, they ranked 32nd in total defense, 22nd in scoring defense, fourth in tackles for loss, 42nd in third-down conversion percentage, and tied for first in defensive touchdowns. A lot of this success can be attributed to a defensive line that has been steadily getting better.

Even college football analyst and former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy believe Tennessee's defensive line could be the best in the SEC this season. But again, it’s not just about one player like Pearce; the Volunteers have depth and talent across the line. Players like Elijah Simmons, Omari Thomas, and Omarr Norman-Lott add versatility and strength, making this unit a formidable force in the conference.

That's not even mentioning Bryson Eason, who ESPN actually named as their X-Factor for Tennessee football this season. The redshirt senior has quietly developed into a significant contributor for the Volunteers, not to mention having an excellent fall camp so far. Over his four years in Knoxville, he has accumulated 50 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks. With the attention on Pearce and others, Eason could seize the opportunity to make a substantial impact as part of the interior of the defensive line this season.

Tennessee football's defense has improved the last three seasons

