Nike will be continuing their expansion of Kobe Bryant's signature line over the next few years as we'll be seeing a host of both new and previously released colorways of his iconic sneakers. Returning to a previous theme released in the past, the Nike Kobe line will continue to honor the memory of Gigi and Kobe Bryant through the ‘Halo' series.

Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

When Nike began to revive Kobe Bryant's signature line, the Nike Kobe 8 Protro ‘Halo' was one of the first releases to mark the return back in August 2023. Since, Nike has been staying consistent with their releases of Kobe Protro sneakers and the line has seen huge growth over the last year. With how popular Kobe Bryant's sneakers have remained throughout the years, it's truly great to see them remain relevant and available to fans.

Now, to celebrate Kobe Bryant's birthday, Nike will return the unique Nike Kobe 9 Elite. The revolutionary sneaker within the Nike Kobe line will return in the same ‘Halo' colorway, a year after the release of the Nike Kobe 8.

Nike Kobe 9 Elite ‘Halo'

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite is unique by design and features an immediately eye-catching structure with its high-top design. The shoes were the first within the Nike Kobe line to feature a high-top, which Bryant needed following his achilles tear in 2013. Notably, the shoes feature nine hash marks, or “sutures” on the back heel to represent the surgery and Bryant's famous road back from recovery and onto the court.

The “Halo” colorway will return in a dazzling Triple White colorway encompassing the woven-knit uppers, updated Nike Zoom outsoles, laces, and all throughout the linings. Featuring the Mamba logo across enlarged tongue and subtly on the back heel. We see small details such as the carbon fiber midsole plates as well as a shimmering reflective Nike Swoosh.

An even closer look reveals holographic Mamba logos along the upper support systems. All in all, the details on these are very well-crafted and Nike clearly took their time in perfecting this annual release for Kobe Bryant's birthday.

The Kobe 9 Elite “Halo” will return on August 23, 2024 and will release on Nike in limited quantities and in select retailers. The shoes will come with a retail tag of $240 and will be available in kid's sizing with adjusted pricing. We expect these to be a popular release, so be mark your calendars and set those alarms!

What's your take on the Kobe 9 Elite? Is this a shoe you'd hoop in?