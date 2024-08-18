Many NBA fans would love to see LeBron James and Stephen Curry team up for their final seasons in the league. That doesn't look to happen, according to a rumor. It appears James' agent Rich Paul is squashing that possible scenario, per The Stein Line Substack.

Paul pushed against the notion that James would go from southern California to northern California to join the Golden State Warriors, according to the outlet. The agent was also reportedly concerned over backlash James might face for changing teams yet another time in his lengthy career.

Stein reports there were some preliminary discussions between front office management with the Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers over a possible transaction. It seems that the idea is now completely kaput, especially since the Lakers drafted and signed James' son Bronny to a four-year contract. Bronny James was selected 55th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft.

LeBron James and Stephen Curry soared for Team USA

NBA fans were at least able to see James and Curry team up together for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The duo were arguably Team USA's best players, as the squad won gold in Paris. James finished the Olympics as MVP. The 2024 Paris games are considered to be possibly the last time Curry and James will play in the event.

Curry was a star for the team though in many people's eyes. The Warriors guard hit a flurry of three-pointers to lift Team USA over Serbia, in a semi-final game. The guard then poured in another 24 points for the Americans to push past France in the gold medal game.

James and Curry will go down as two of the best players to ever grace an NBA basketball court. James won four NBA championships, as well as four NBA Finals MVP awards. Curry has four titles as well. He was named NBA Finals MVP once, during the 2022 campaign.

There's still time for James and Curry to add to their collection of hardware, but it looks like it won't again happen together.