After securing his third gold medal for Team USA, LeBron James didn't travel far for a much-needed vacation. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar was spotted living it up in Cannes with Draymond Green. Just a few days ago, he was singing in the rain at an Adele concert in Munich, Germany.

Without missing a lyric, James could be seen singing and dancing along to songs by Shakira, Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Sheck Wes, Tyla and plenty more.

Earlier this summer, Green was asked which player he'd like to play with that he has not yet, his answer shouldn't come as a surprise.

“LeBron, for sure.”

Charting the friendship between LeBron James, Draymond Green

Although there were tensions between the two during the 2016 NBA Finals after Green took a swing at James, the pair have become close friends over the years. But if you ask Green, he thinks he would've been the MVP if the Golden State Warriors had won that Game 7 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In detailing the duo's bond, Green recounted asking his coach, Steve Kerr, if he could be excused for a game to travel to Los Angeles to watch James capture the NBA's all-time scoring leader title.

“Yeah, I was definitely going. It was a TNT game. I was doing the broadcast and Steve said, ‘I don't think that'll be great for our team. While we're flying out on the road, you're flying to LA, guys see that, guys see you on the TV calling the game. This is a big game for us against Portland.' I said, ‘All right, respect. No problem. I’ll be there with my team,'” Green shared.

“I flew to Portland, we got to get a win and we're here. So, it definitely was something that I wanted to be present for. It was just such a big moment in life and friendship. But there will be other big moments and we'll create great memories.”

During James' Mind the Game podcast with J.J. Redick, the four-time NBA Finals MVP explained what he appreciates about Green's game.

“Draymond Green’s biggest asset, offensively for [the Warriors] is his ability to get [Steph Curry and Klay Thompson] open and then play in the pocket… And now his IQ kicks in.”

Despite all this mutual adoration, the duo isn't likely to ever be paired on the same squad, as Green explained via Taylor Wirth of NBC Sports.

“As much as I would love the opportunity to play with Bron one day, I thought I would have an opportunity this summer with Team USA,” Green said. “That didn't happen for me, and so I think that probably puts a wrap, a bow on the possibilities of that, because as long as [the Warriors] will have me, it's where I'll be.”

James and Green settling for parties, dancing, drinks and a vacation in Cannes is an incredible consolation gift between friends.