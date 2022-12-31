By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Lakers were propelled to victory on Friday night by LeBron James, who celebrated his 38th birthday with a ridiculous 47-point performance against the Atlanta Hawks. The King once again proved that age is truly just a number, doing things that we’ve never seen a player in their late 30s ever do. The man is different.

During his outstanding performance, Trae Young’s dad, Ray Young, couldn’t help but praise Bron for his dominance and totally understands if some think James is the GOAT over Michael Jordan:

“This must’ve been what it felt like watching Jordan up close. I’ve never seen anyone control a game like that. My favorite is still MJ all time, but I can’t argue with anyone who says LeBron…..Man O Man🏀🙏🏾🤯”, Young wrote on Twitter.

Father Time is no such thing for LeBron. Aside from the 47-piece, he grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out nine dimes in the 130-121 win. While the Lakers still sit at 15-21 and out of the playoff picture, LeBron James continues to play at a ridiculous level and is honestly showing no signs of slowing down.

As for the GOAT talk, it’s never going to stop. Old heads will go with MJ because of the six titles while winning MVP in every single NBA Final. That’s hard to look past. But on the other hand, Jordan wasn’t averaging 28.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 6.6 assists at 38. Plus, Bron has taken three teams to the Finals and won four times. MJ did it with only one franchise.

There is always going to be an argument. Nevertheless, what LeBron James is accomplishing right now is frankly insane. Instead of making the case for who is the GOAT, we should just appreciate The King’s brilliance.