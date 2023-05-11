The Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Golden State Warriors in a grueling fashion Wednesday night, losing by a final score of 121-106. That said, perhaps the most devastating part of their defeat was the worrisome injury sustained by Anthony Davis after getting elbowed in the final period by Warriors big Kevon Looney which resulted in him exiting the contest and leaving the Chase Center in a wheelchair with an apparent concussion.

Though a majority of people were seen sending the star big man well wishes following the ailment, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith publicly mocked Davis on a Thursday morning episode of First Take where he admitted to “laughing” at the situation as a whole.

"Concussion? I thought the NFL season was over. Now I understand that concussions can happen in other sports… But damn, I ain't see nothing yesterday that made me say concussion."@stephenasmith questions whether Anthony Davis got a concussion or notpic.twitter.com/8M2gtR5QEe — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 11, 2023

In response, Twitter users came to the defense of Anthony Davis by putting the polarizing sports personality on blast, with one fan going as far as to deem Smith’s comments as being “Insane.”

“Insane!! Forearm/elbow to the temple from a 7footer is no joke. Any Boxer knows it’s not only where you get hit but it’s the shots you don’t see comin that can knock you out. Being disoriented & the way AD looked is concerning,” Twitter user Jerry Hairston, Jr. wrote.

Another fan stated that the mocking comments made by Stephen A. Smith in regard to the injury sustained by Anthony Davis were “Utterly disgusting.”

“It’s ridiculous and they need to be held accountable. This is no joking matter. Utterly disgusting,” Twitter user Weedy_84 wrote.

During the hours after the initial injury, NBA insider Chris Haynes revealed that Anthony Davis, fortunately, avoided a concussion, though his status for Friday’s Game 6 is still up in the air.