Los Angeles Lakers beat reporter. Follow me at @michaelcorvoNBA on Twitter, IG, TikTok for daily Lakers news, notes, and analysis. I also write things about golf. NYC/USC/LA. Aspiring Shane Falco.

Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (head injury) is expected to be available for Game 6 on Friday night vs. the Golden State Warriors “barring a setback,” according to a report from Chris Haynes.

First AD report today is promising, but still no official word from the Lakers. https://t.co/9k2He1bWva — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) May 11, 2023

AD exited the Lakers’ Game 5 loss with 7:34 to go in the fourth quarter after taking an inadvertent left elbow to the temple from Kevon Looney.

Anthony Davis took an elbow to the face by Kevon Looney and headed to the Lakers bench 😮pic.twitter.com/DCSyQQmflb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 11, 2023

Davis was reportedly feeling “woozy” and needed a wheelchair to help him get to the locker room for further medical evaluation. He was able to walk out of the arena on his own.

“He seems to be doing really good already,” Darvin Ham said postgame. “That’s just where he’s at.”

“Medical team seems to say he’s doing better, so that’s what matters the most,” added LeBron James.

Davis has not been diagnosed with a concussion but is undergoing more testing on Thursday. The Lakers have not officially commented on his status. Concussion symptoms can hit later on.

The NBA’s protocol dictates that a player cannot return to basketball activities for at least 24 hours after he is formally diagnosed with concussion symptoms, among other requisite hurdles. If Davis is diagnosed with a concussion at some point on Thursday, his status for Game 6 (and beyond) would be in serious jeopardy.

Game 6 is at 7 p.m. PT at Crypto.com Arena.

AD is averaging 22.4 points, 13.4 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, and 1.4 steals per game in the Warriors series. He’s scored 20+ points in three straight ballgames and has been far and away the most dominant defensive player in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.